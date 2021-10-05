Screen Producers Australia (SPA) has announced the 12 producers that will take part in this year’s Ones to Watch initiative.

Brooke Collard, David Holroyd, Georgia Humphreys, Hannah Ngo, Jessica Magro, Jo Austin, Julia Corcoran, Kate Separovich, Liam Heyen, Molly O’Connor, Sara Taghaode, and William Duan will benefit from 1-on-1 mentoring with established producers and participate in a webinar series to develop their creative slate and business skills in the lead up to Screen Forever.

They will also be given the opportunity to apply for a $10,000 Screen Internship, supported by Screen Australia.

The group follows in the footsteps of more than 140 producers from across the country who have taken part in the program since it was started in 2013.

SPA CEO Matthew Deaner said he continued to be impressed with the diversity and richness of applications that were received.

“I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank our program partners for their continued support, and to wish the Ones to Watch luck as they embark on the next stage of their creative careers,” he said.

“I look forward to meeting you all at Screen Forever on the Gold Coast in just a few months,” he said.

Screen Forever will be held in-person event from March 28 – 30, 2022.