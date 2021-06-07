The team at Spectrum Films hope Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat was just the first of many major films to use its refurbished Atmos mix theatre.

The Fox Studios-based post house completed a full interior rebuild of the Dolby-accredited theatre prior to coming on board with the project last year.

Spectrum provided DI, Final Mix, and deliverables for the action blockbuster from Sydney, collaborating across international borders to deliver the final product.

The same could also be said about the theatre upgrade, for which Spectrum head of sound Angus Robertson worked with US-based acoustic consultants Salter across eight weeks to transform the facility’s interior, before conducting four weeks of testing.

The process involved performing initial test recordings inside the theatre, with the results sent to Salter’s Felipe Tavera and Jason Duty.

After analysing the recordings, the pair recommended a design that involved a complete deconstruction of the interior, then a rebuild incorporating new inner walls, infinite baffle, and a matrix of high-end acoustic insulation and fabrics for diffusion and absorption.

Every surface inside the theatre was addressed, erasing any historic acoustic issues that had existed.

Robertson said the “incredible” final result had exceeded expectations.

“Having worked with Salter previously, it was an easy decision to engage with them as consultants on improving the overall acoustic quality of our large Atmos mix theatre,” he said.

The Atmos theatre at Fox Studios

“Salter consult on sound mixing theatres for the major studios and sound facilities in the US and globally, so their involvement not only validates the build but also gives a level of confidence for our clients.”

Spectrum Films managing director Josh Pomeranz said working with Salter ensured the mix theatre achieved world-class status.

“The theatre not only boasts Hollywood tentpole mixing capability and technologies, but also a 4K Christie laser projector, so the picture quality is also of the highest standard,” he said.

“Having Mortal Kombat be the first film to final mix in the finished room only validates the work.

“We couldn’t be more excited and prouder about managing this fantastic film and television industry asset in NSW and being able to offer it to both our Australian and international clients moving forward.”

The fruits of their labour have already been showcased globally, with Mortal Kombat having grossed more than $US80 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Supervising sound editor/sound designer/re-recording mixer Robert Mackenzie said working at the theatre was a “great” experience.

“The stage sounds fantastic and the translation from premixing at our studio at RMS through to the cinema and Home Entertainment was a flawless victory,” he said.