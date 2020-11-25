Spectrum Films has assumed management of Definition Films’ post-production facility at Fox Studios.

The deal for the site comes as Definition Films founder David Gross turns his focus to showrunning; he is set to helm IMAX feature docs and premium factual via the recently announced MGM/K2 Studios partnership.

The Definition Films facility, located in building 53A on the lot, hosts a Dolby ATMOS sound mixing theatre with 2D and 3D laser projection, a premium 4K DI grading theatre, a Dolby Vision HDR finishing room, and five additional multi-purpose suites.

The 4K DI grading theatre.

Recent projects completed there include full picture and sound services on The King and Little Monsters, and the final mix for Leah Purcell’s The Drovers Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson.

In making the announcement Spectrum MD Josh Pomeranz said: “We couldn’t be more pleased with being able to grow Spectrum’s offer with some of the best rooms and technology in Australia including AVID S6 for ATMOS mixing, and 4K theatrical and HDR grading. We are now able to give our clients an even more complete package for post-production with our usual heavy focus on client service.”

Definition’s Gross said: “After 20 years in post it was time for me to shift my focus to producing my own projects. As I was looking to exit the Sydney post-production market there was a clear choice as to who I should hand over management of my facility to. Having known Josh for 15 years I have nothing but respect for him and the team at Spectrum Films and I am positive that this solution will be a win for everyone.”

Spectrum will continue to also operate from its current facility in the Frank Hurley Building.