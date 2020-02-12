Stan and BBC co-commission outback thriller from ‘Fleabag’ producers

Stan and the BBC have co-commissioned a six-part thriller from the producers of Fleabag, to be shot in South Australia with support from the SAFC.

Created and written by Two Brothers Pictures’ Harry and Jack Williams, The Tourist follows a British man who is pursued by a vast tank truck that tries to drive him off the road.

With echoes of Steven Spielberg’s Duel, a cat-and-mouse chase ensues and The Man later wakes in hospital, hurt but suffering from amnesia.

Pursued by figures from his past, his search for answers takes him through the outback and on to Singapore and Bali.

Lisa Scott (The Hunting, Pine Gap) will produce for Two Brothers Pictures and her new company Highview Productions while Chris Sweeney, whose credits include Liar, the ITV/Sundance TV thriller co-created by Harry and Jack Williams, and the BBC/Showtime comedy-drama Back to Life, will direct.

SA’s Minister for Innovation and Skills David Pisoni hailed The Tourist as the biggest budgeted TV series ever to shoot in the State, injecting millions into the regional economy.

SAFC CEO Kate Croser said: “It is fantastic to see acclaimed South Australian producer Lisa Scott partner with the Emmy-award winning producers of Fleabag to bring this new series to SA.”

Stan’s chief content officer Nick Forward added: “The Tourist is a unique story and we’re delighted to be partnering with BBC One, Two Brothers Pictures and the SAFC on this project.”

Harry and Jack Williams said: “The Tourist is a departure from anything we’ve written before. It isn’t an easy show to categorise – so we won’t. We are, however, hugely excited to have Chris Sweeney on board as director and to be making this for the BBC.”

Filming will begin later this year and casting will be announced soon. Two Brothers Pictures’ parent all3media international will handle sales in the rest of the world.

