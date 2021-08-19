Stan has extended its content partnership with WarnerMedia in a new deal that will bring more than 180 Hollywood movies to the streamer, as well as Warner Bros. television content and children’s animated series and films.

The film slate includes the Harry Potter series (including the Fantastic Beasts films), Dunkirk, The Lord of the Rings and The Hangover trilogies, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, Wonder Woman, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, and Suicide Squad.

Every episode of The Big Bang Theory and Two and a Half Men will be available on Stan as part of the new deal, which will also renew existing rights to The West Wing, The O.C., The Flash, Hart of Dixie, The Last Ship, and The Following.

Stan’s animated section is set for a significant boost via DC series, such as Batman: The Animated Series, Superman: The Animated Series, and Justice League.

The DC animated films to be added include Batman: The Dark Knight Returns Parts 1 and 2, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, Batman: Bad Blood, Batman: Mystery of the Batwoman, Superman/Batman: Apocalypse, Superman/Batman: Public Enemies, Superman: Unbound, Superman: Doomsday, Justice League: Crisis On Two Earths, Justice League: Doom, Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox, Justice League: War, Lego Justice League: Legion Of Doom!, Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain, and Lego DC Super Heroes: The Flash.

Stan has also renewed its streaming rights for numerous Cartoon Network animated series, including Regular Show, Steven Universe, The Powerpuff Girls, Ben 10 and We Bare Bears – with season one and two of Animaniacs and seasons two and three of Infinity Train to receive Australian premieres exclusively on Stan.

Stan acting CEO Martin Kugeler said the extension of the deal was good news for subscribers.

“Stan’s longstanding partnership with WarnerMedia has seen us bring some of the world’s biggest film and television franchises directly into Australian living rooms,” he said.

“We look forward to continuing to work with one of Hollywood’s most iconic studios to bring even more premium WarnerMedia content to our subscribers.”