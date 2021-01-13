With Roadshow Rough Diamond’s Bump reportedly breaking viewing records for Stan since its launch on New Year’s Day, the streamer has ordered a second season.

Created and co-written by Kelsey Munro, the 10-part drama follows Nathalie Morris as Oly, an ambitious and high-achieving teenage girl who has a surprise baby. Claudia Karvan, who also produced the series with John and Dan Edwards, stars as her mother.

Set in and around a high school in inner Sydney, the series explores unexpected motherhood, unwelcome new relatives, unintended consequences and the culture clash between the two families.

Carlos Sanson Jnr plays the baby’s father, with Catalina Palma, Safia Arain, Paula Garcia, Ioane Saula, Peter Thurnwald and Ricardo Scheihing Vasquez as school friends and family members.

Development on the second series is currently underway with filming expected to commence later this year. Confirmed cast will be announced at a later date.

Karvan said: “Bump is the show we needed now – a show that is authentic, full of heart and humour and is testament to our resilience.

“We all are champing at the bit to get back into the story room and bring these characters to life again. Stan have been the ultimate collaborators and we’re looking forward to working together again.”

Stan chief content officer Nick Forward said: “Stan Original Series Bump has really resonated with Stan’s audience; with the show delivering record-breaking streaming numbers. The 10-part drama is raw, honest, heartbreaking, thoughtful, funny and fresh – and something I think Australian’s have really connected with.

“We’re really looking forward to bringing fans of the show a second season, and working with Claudia Karvan, John and Dan Edwards, Kelsey Munro and the team, to see where the journey of Oly, Santi and baby J takes us.”

The first season was directed are Geoff Bennett, Gracie Otto and Leticia Caceres, and written by Munro with Jessica Tuckwell, Timothy Lee, Mithila Gupta and Steven Arriagada. Screen Australia and Screen NSW helped to provide finance, while ITV Studios is managing international sales.

Last year, Stan affirmed its commitment to local content, announcing it intends to invest in more than 30 Aussie productions per year within five years.