Nash Edgerton’s Shark and Madeleine Gottlieb’s You and Me, Before and After are heading to the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where they will screen as part of TIFF Short Cuts.
Shark forms Edgerton’s sequel to previous shorts Bear and Spider, continuing the adventures of prankster Jack. As well as directing, Edgerton wrote the film with David Michôd, and stars alongside Rose Byrne. Michele Bennett produces, with cinematographer Aaron McLisky and editor David Whittaker.
TIFF will form the film’s world premiere, while Sydney Film Festival also announced this week that it will compete for the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films in November.
Edgerton said: “We are very excited to share Jack’s latest dating misadventures in Shark, our sequel to Spider and Bear, and even more excited to premiere the film in Toronto.”
Yael Stone and Emily Barclay play sisters with baggage in Gottlieb’s You and Me, Before and After. Now in their 30s, they’ve have agreed to get their first tattoos together, and stuck side-by-side in the chair with nothing to do but talk, they are forced to confront a shared history. The film also features Tracy Mann, along with Anouk Baillet and Lily Schuback who play younger versions of the characters.
Written and directed by Gottlieb, the film is produced by Mad Ones Films’ Liam Heyen and Cyna Strachan. It recently premiered as part of the Melbourne International Film Festival and is currently available to watch within Australia via MIFF Play.
Cinematography is by Alex Cardy, production design Diva Abrahamian, costume design by Verity Mackey, editing by Christine Cheung and original music by singer-songwriter Ainslie Wills.
Gottlieb is in development on her first television series, an 8 x 30-minute dramedy with producers Heyen and Strachan, for which You and Me, Before and After acts as a proof-of-concept.
“It is incredibly exciting to have such a personal film selected by TIFF and a true testament to the talent of our wonderful team. I’m especially proud that 95% of our cast and shoot crew were female or non-binary,” she said.
As IF has reported, other Australian projects to screen at this year’s TIFF include Eva Orner’s bushfire documentary Burning and Jane Campion’s highly-anticipated The Power of The Dog, fresh from Venice.
Lakewood, a Canadian film directed by Phillip Noyce and starring Naomi Watts as a mother struggling to rescue her son from a school shooter, also screens as a gala presentation.
Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason today congratulated all the filmmakers on their selection.
“The Power of the Dog is set for international success with Jane Campion once again leading a team of Australians, New Zealanders and international participants to global recognition, landing selections at several leading international film festivals. Eva Orner shines a light on the devastating effects of the 2019 Black Summer bushfires across Australia and is sure to inspire conversation around the world with Burning. It’s exciting to see Nash Edgerton return with Shark, a follow on from Spider and Bear both of which received global acclaim. Madeleine Gottlieb continues to prove she is an Australian filmmaker to watch, with You and Me, Before and After building on the success of her previous short films, all of which have screened at international film festivals, he said.
“These selections show the immense pool of talent we have in Australia and the breadth of our stories, and I look forward to Australian films continuing to captivate audiences around the globe.”
This year’s TIFF, with more than 100 films in selection, is a hybrid event, with in person and digital screenings. It runs September 9–18.
