Nash Edgerton’s Shark and Madeleine Gottlieb’s You and Me, Before and After are heading to the Toronto International Film Festival in September, where they will screen as part of TIFF Short Cuts.

Shark forms Edgerton’s sequel to previous shorts Bear and Spider, continuing the adventures of prankster Jack. As well as directing, Edgerton wrote the film with David Michôd, and stars alongside Rose Byrne. Michele Bennett produces, with cinematographer Aaron McLisky and editor David Whittaker.

TIFF will form the film’s world premiere, while Sydney Film Festival also announced this week that it will compete for the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films in November.

Edgerton said: “We are very excited to share Jack’s latest dating misadventures in Shark, our sequel to Spider and Bear, and even more excited to premiere the film in Toronto.”

Nash Edgerton and Rose Byrne in ‘Shark’.

Yael Stone and Emily Barclay play sisters with baggage in Gottlieb’s You and Me, Before and After. Now in their 30s, they’ve have agreed to get their first tattoos together, and stuck side-by-side in the chair with nothing to do but talk, they are forced to confront a shared history. The film also features Tracy Mann, along with Anouk Baillet and Lily Schuback who play younger versions of the characters.

Written and directed by Gottlieb, the film is produced by Mad Ones Films’ Liam Heyen and Cyna Strachan. It recently premiered as part of the Melbourne International Film Festival and is currently available to watch within Australia via MIFF Play.

Cinematography is by Alex Cardy, production design Diva Abrahamian, costume design by Verity Mackey, editing by Christine Cheung and original music by singer-songwriter Ainslie Wills.

Gottlieb is in development on her first television series, an 8 x 30-minute dramedy with producers Heyen and Strachan, for which You and Me, Before and After acts as a proof-of-concept.

“It is incredibly exciting to have such a personal film selected by TIFF and a true testament to the talent of our wonderful team. I’m especially proud that 95% of our cast and shoot crew were female or non-binary,” she said.

As IF has reported, other Australian projects to screen at this year’s TIFF include Eva Orner’s bushfire documentary Burning and Jane Campion’s highly-anticipated The Power of The Dog, fresh from Venice.

Lakewood, a Canadian film directed by Phillip Noyce and starring Naomi Watts as a mother struggling to rescue her son from a school shooter, also screens as a gala presentation.

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason today congratulated all the filmmakers on their selection.

“The Power of the Dog is set for international success with Jane Campion once again leading a team of Australians, New Zealanders and international participants to global recognition, landing selections at several leading international film festivals. Eva Orner shines a light on the devastating effects of the 2019 Black Summer bushfires across Australia and is sure to inspire conversation around the world with Burning. It’s exciting to see Nash Edgerton return with Shark, a follow on from Spider and Bear both of which received global acclaim. Madeleine Gottlieb continues to prove she is an Australian filmmaker to watch, with You and Me, Before and After building on the success of her previous short films, all of which have screened at international film festivals, he said.

“These selections show the immense pool of talent we have in Australia and the breadth of our stories, and I look forward to Australian films continuing to captivate audiences around the globe.”

This year’s TIFF, with more than 100 films in selection, is a hybrid event, with in person and digital screenings. It runs September 9–18.

TIFF Short Cuts program:

A Few Miles South Ben Pearce | United Kingdom

World Premiere

Angakusajaujuq – The Shaman’s Apprentice(Angakusajaujuq) Zacharias Kunuk | Canada

North American Premiere

Anxious Body Yoriko Mizushiri | France/Japan

North American Premiere

ASTEL Ramata-Toulaye Sy | France/Senegal

World Premiere

Beity Isabelle Mecattaf | Lebanon/United States of America

International Premiere

Bhai Hamza Bangash | United Kingdom/Canada/Pakistan

World Premiere

Boobs Marie Valade | Canada

North American Premiere

Charlotte Zach Dorn | United States of America

World Premiere

DEFUND Khadijah Roberts-Abdullah, Araya Mengesha | Canada

World Premiere

Displaced (Pa Vend) Samir Karahoda | Kosovo

North American Premiere

DUST BATH Seth A Smith | Canada

World Premiere

Egúngún(Masquerade) Olive Nwosu | United Kingdom/Nigeria

World Premiere

Fanmi Sandrine Brodeur-Desrosiers, Carmine Pierre-Dufour | Canada

World Premiere

Hanging On Alfie Barker | United Kingdom

International Premiere

I Gotta Look Good for the Apocalypse Ayçe Kartal | France

North American Premiere

I Would Never Kiran Deol | United States of America

World Premiere

Little Bird Tim Myles | Canada

World Premiere

Love, Dad (Milý tati) Diana Cam Van Nguyen | Czech Republic/Slovakia

Canadian Premiere

Meneath: The Hidden Island of Ethics Terril Calder | Canada

World Premiere

Motorcyclist’s Happiness Won’t Fit Into His Suit (Al motociclista no le cabe la felicidad en el traje) Gabriel Herrera | Mexico

Canadian Premiere

NuisanceBear Jack Weisman, Gabriela Osio Vanden | Canada

World Premiere

Ousmane Jorge Camarotti | Canada

World Premiere

Saturday Night Rosana Matecki | Canada

World Premiere

Shark Nash Edgerton | Australia

World Premiere

Soft Animals Renee Zhan | United Kingdom

North American Premiere

Some Still Search (Algunos Siguen Buscando) Nesaru Tchaas | United States of America

World Premiere

Srikandi Andrea Nirmala Widjajanto | Indonesia/Canada

World Premiere

Successful Thawing of Mr. Moro (Lyckad upptining av herr Moro) Jerry Carlsson | Sweden

International Premiere

Sycorax (Sycorax)Lois Patiño, Matías Piñeiro | Portugal/Spain

North American Premiere

The Future Isn’t What It Used To Be Adeyemi Michael | United Kingdom

Canadian Premiere

The Infantas (Las Infantas) Andrea Herrera Catalá | Spain

World Premiere

The Syed Family Xmas Eve Game Night Fawzia Mirza | United States of America/Canada

World Premiere

Together (Ham-Gye) Albert Shin | Canada/South Korea

World Premiere

Trumpets in the Sky Rakan Mayasi | Palestine/Lebanon/France/Belgium

World Premiere

Twelve Hours Paul Shkordoff | Canada

World Premiere

White Devil Mariama Diallo, Benjamin Dickinson | United States of America

World Premiere

You and Me, Before and After Madeleine Gottlieb | Australia

International Premiere

Zero (Nula) Lee Filipovski | Canada/Serbia

World Premiere