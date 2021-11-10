Production workflow solutions provider The Rebel Fleet has appointed Stephen Ceci as managing director for Australia.

Ceci brings more than 20 years of experience in post-production to the role, joining the company from Technicolor Creative Services, where he was director of sales for post production. Prior to that, he was previously head of west coast front-end services and operations for Harbor Picture Company.

Speaking about his new role, Ceci said he was excited to “lead a talented team in opening a new market”.

“The Rebel Fleet is a nimble innovator helping productions adapt and customise their workflows with creative, flexible, and scalable solutions,” he said.

“With production services being quickly redefined right now, we’re excited to expand our capabilities to Australia to meet those challenges.”

Formed in 2015, The Rebel Fleet provides workflow solutions for productions in Australia, New Zealand, and the broader global entertainment industry.

The company has worked with Netflix, Disney, Warner Bros., Endeavour Content, Blumhouse and Amazon, among others.

CEO Michael Urban said Ceci’s post-production expertise in building world class post-production workflows would be an asset.

“Our business continues to grow and Stephen’s background in operations combined with his deep understanding of post-production technologies will allow him to hit the ground running as demand increases in the region,” he said,

“Bringing Stephen’s expertise in building world-class post-production workflows Down Under is a clear sign to Hollywood that Australia is open for business.”