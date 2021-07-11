An ensemble cast that includes Stephen Curry, Robbie Magasiva, Rowan Witt, Katrina Milosevic, Ryan Shelton, Zahra Newman, Tina Bursill and Richard Piper will join English actress Katherine Parkinson in comedy series Spreadsheet, now shooting in Melbourne for Paramount+.

The Northern Pictures production, first announced in May, marks one of the ViacomCBS platform’s first locally commissioned originals.

Created and written by Kala Ellis, it follows Lauren (Parkinson), a divorced mother of two looking for sex without commitment. With the help of best friend Alex (Witt), she develops “Spreadsheet”: a database of sex options, customised to ensure her sushi train of sex rolls around with variety and order amidst the chaos of her life. What Lauren didn’t expect was a slew of needy men, which apparently even a well-managed excel tracker can’t control.

ViacomCBS ANZ head of drama and production Rick Maier said: “When you read an idea this fresh and laugh out loud funny from such an original voice as Kala Ellis, it very quickly gets into your system. Then when you add Katherine Parkinson and this sensational ensemble you know you’re really onto something. I can’t think of a better first original commission for Paramount+.”

Spreadsheet marks Northern Pictures’ move into adult scripted drama, and will be produced by Andy Walker with the company’s head of scripted Catherine Nebauer as EP.

Joining Ellis in the writers room were Romina Accurso, Rhys Nicholson and Darren Ashton.

Ashton will also be the set-up director, with Sian Davies to also direct.

HODs include Emma Paine as DOP, Paddy Reardon as production designer, costume designer Shuana Lovisetto, makeup/hair design by Anna Karpinski and editors Kathy Freeman and Nathan Wild. Casting is by Mitchell Casting.

Sue Edwards is the line producer, and producer attachment is Dianna Glenn.

Nebauer said: “Northern Pictures prides itself on creating unique series which surprise and delight, and this is certainly one of them! It’s been a joy to see Spreadsheet come together, with such a talented team behind it.

“Director Darren Ashton and creator/writer Kala Ellis have worked closely together to create the perfect blend of comedy, drama and spice, which only Katherine Parkinson can deliver!”

Paramount+, a rebrand of 10 All Access, will launch in Australia on August 11 at $8.99 per month. Other local originals due for the SVOD include Helium drama Last King of the Cross and feature film 6 Festivals, as well as the second season of Hoodlum Entertainment’s Five Bedrooms.

Spreadsheet has received major production investment from Screen Australia in association with Film Victoria. ITV Studios is handling international distribution.