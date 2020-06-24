STX takes worldwide rights to Daina Reid’s ‘Run Rabbit Run’

Elisabeth Moss. (Photo: El Hormiguero, Flickr)

STX Entertainment has secured the worldwide distribution rights to Daina Reid’s supernatural thriller Run Rabbit Run, starring Elisabeth Moss and due to shoot in Melbourne and South Australia later this year.

In a deal negotiated by XYZ Films on the eve of the Cannes Virtual Market, STXFilms will directly distribute the film in the US, UK and Ireland and STXinternational to then introduce the film to other international buyers.

Umbrella Entertainment is releasing the film in Australia and New Zealand.

Written by novelist Hannah Kent, Run Rabbit Run is a modern-day ghost story will following Moss’ Sarah, a fertility doctor who is disturbed by the increasingly strange behaviour of her daughter Mia.

The screenplay is based on an original idea from Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw’s Carver Films. Moss will also produce with partner Lindsey McManus. Bonnie Elliott is the DOP.

The film marks a reunion for Reid and Moss, with the pair having previously worked together on The Handmaid’s Tale.

XYZ Films will finance with Finland’s IPR.VC, and executive produce, with 30WEST also serving as executive producers.

Along with XYZ, Screen Australia has provided major production investment in association with Film Victoria and the South Australian Film Corporation.

STXfilms Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson said: “Elisabeth’s outstanding performance and the huge success of The Invisible Man make her a theatrical force to be reckoned with. A genre film that reunites Elisabeth with The Handmaid’s Tale director Daina Reid is an incredible opportunity and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this film together.”

Moss is repped by WME, Independent Talent Group and Ribisi Entertainment Group. Reid is repped by RGM Artists and ICM Partners.

