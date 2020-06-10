Sundance Now picks up ‘Upright’ for the US

‘Upright’.

AMC Networks’ Sundance Now has snapped up the US rights to Lingo Pictures’ Upright, starring, co-written, executive produced and composed by Tim Minchin.

The first two episodes of the eight-part drama will premiere on the streamer on August 6, following a special screening and Q&A with Minchin at the ATX Television Festival in mid-July.

Originally commissioned by Foxtel and Sky UK, Upright follows Minchin’s Lucky, a musician who drives across Australia after he learns that his mother is dying, packing nothing but an upright piano for the journey. But his plans are soon turned upside-down when he meets runaway teenager Meg (Milly Alcock), who’s dealing with some family demons of her own.

The show is created by The Chaser‘s Chris Taylor, writing alongside Kate Mulvany and Leon Ford, produced by Lingo’s Jason Stephens, Taylor and Melissa Kelly, and directed by Matt Saville.

Minchin said: “I’m so excited that our show has made it to the US, and thrilled that it has landed at Sundance Now. The reactions to Upright in the UK and Australia have been like nothing I’ve ever experienced, and I can’t wait for Americans to see it. It’s quintessentially Aussie and, at the same time, utterly universal. And I’m pretty sure it’ll make you really laugh and properly cry, which – for me – is always the goal.”

Sundance Now VP of programming Shannon Cooper said: “With its brilliant mix of humour and heart, plus a spectacular setting and mesmerising performances by Tim Minchin and Milly Alcock, Upright has all the elements to become a favorite of Sundance Now subscribers. We’re thrilled to work with Tim Minchin and eOne to bring this beloved Australian series to U.S. audiences.”

Earlier this year, Sundance Now also scooped up another Lingo Pictures’ production, psychological drama The Secret She Keeps.

The deal was brokered by eOne director, US, international distribution Rosanna Canonigo.

