SBS head of entertainment and food Susie Jones is set to join Netflix ANZ as a creative executive, becoming the fifth member of the streamer’s local content team.

Jones will work across scripted and unscripted as part of the newly created role, which will begin in September.

She joined SBS in 2016 as commissioning editor for documentaries, and has since been involved in screening multiple seasons of Who Do You Think You Are? , The Ghan, Secrets of Our Cities, Addicted Australia, See What You Made Me Do, and Every Family Has a Secret.

Prior to that, Jones oversaw the development at Matchbox Pictures. She has also worked in the UK at the BBC, and spent more than 15 years spent as a freelance director and producer for a range of content across SBS, ABC, Network Ten, Nine, Seven Network, and the Discovery Channel.

Her appointment at Netflix comes almost exactly a year after Que Minh Luu joined the streamer as director, local originals for Australia.

The Netflix ANZ content team has since expanded to incorporate Nakul Legha, content acquisitions and originals, Hannah Pembroke, content acquisitions and originals, and executive assistant Jonathan Roberts.