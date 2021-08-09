Sydney Film Festival today announced the 10 shorts to compete in the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films, including Jon Bell’s SXSW-winner The Moogai and Nash Edgerton’s follow-up to Bear and Spider – Shark, starring himself and Rose Byrne.

Also unveiled today are the films selected for the festival’s sixth annual Europe! Voices of Women strand, in partnership with European Film Promotion.

These are the first projects to be announced for SFF since it postponed its dates from August to November due to the COVID outbreak in NSW, with 22 titles also publicised earlier this year.

The Dendy Awards are Australia’s longest running short film competition, now in its 52nd year.

Finalists compete for three prizes: The Dendy Live Action Short Award, The Rouben Mamoulian Award for Best Director and the Yoram Gross Animation Award, announced at the festival’s closing night. The jury will be announced closer to the festival.

Other films in the line-up include The Stranger, written and directed by Jenny Hicks, who is a prolific editor, and Dwarf Planet from writer/director/editor Adrian Chiarella. Animations include Freedom Swimmer, from China Love director Olivia Martin-McGuire, and the Australian Production Design Guild-nominated Lifeblood, from Nicholas Tory.

Festival director Nashen Moodley tells IF 2021 saw more submissions to the shorts program than ever before. The projects were selected by programmer Paul Matereke and cover a diverse range of films and filmmakers.

“The range is quite tremendous,” he says.

“Each year we know that prominent producers and very experienced filmmakers look at the selection and these films to search for new talent, and I think there’s plenty on display this year.”

The films are:

Dwarf Planet | 2020 | Director, screenwriter: Adrian Chiarella

Freedom Swimmer| 2021 | Director, screenwriter: Olivia Martin-McGuire

Lifeblood | 2021 | Director, producer: Nicholas Tory

The Moogai| 2020 | Director, screenwriter: Jon Bell

Off the Rails | 2021 | Directors, screenwriters, producers: Bel Holborow, Isabelle Coury

Peeps| 2020| Director, screenwriter: Sophie Somerville

Shark | 2021 | Director, screenwriter: Nash Edgerton

The Stranger | 2020| Director, screenwriter: Jenny Hicks

Tinashé| 2021 | Director, screenwriter: Tig Terera

tough| 2021 | Director, screenwriter: Taylor Ferguson

For Moodley, the Europe! Voices of Women in Film strand, which was also included in last year’s virtual line-up, is trying to address the gender imbalance in the making of cinema. He describes this year’s line-up as powerful.

A highlight is Blerta Basholli’s Hive from Kosovo, the first film in Sundance Film Festival’s history to win all three main awards – the Grand Jury Prize, the

Audience Award, and the Directing Award.

There are also number of films that were selected for the cancelled Cannes 2020, such as Pleasure from Ninja Thyberg; Charlène Favier’s Slalom, and Isabel Lamberti’s Last Days of Spring,.

“Each year for the last several years, we’ve presented quite a fascinating range of films, from really big award winners and established filmmakers, but mostly emerging filmmakers – both features and documentaries,” Moodley says.

“It’s going to be quite an exciting line-up once again.”

The line-up

From the Wild Sea | 2021 | Denmark | Director: Robin Petré

Green Sea| 2020 | Greece | Director, screenwriter: Angeliki Antoniou

Hive| 2021 | Kosovo, Switzerland, Macedonia, Albania | Director, screenwriter: Blerta Basholli

How to Kill a Cloud | 2021| Finland, Denmark | Director, screenwriter: Tuija Halttunen

| 2021| Finland, Denmark | Director, screenwriter: Tuija Halttunen Last Days of Spring| 2020 | Netherlands, Spain | Director, screenwriter: Isabel Lamberti

Nico | 2021| Germany | Director: Eline Gehring

Pleasure| 2021 | Sweden, Netherlands, France | Director, screenwriter: Ninja Thyberg

Reconciliation |2021| Slovenia, Serbia, Montenegro, Kosovo | Director: Marija Zidar

Slalom| 2020 | France | Director, screenwriter: Charlène Favier

Why Not You | 2020 | Austria, Belgium | Director, screenwriter: Evi Romen

As for the decision to postpone, Moodley says the response so far has been extremly positive.

“I think people understand that it’s exceedingly difficult to plan a film festival or indeed any event that is dependent on the gathering of people in this time. So there’s been a really positive response from filmmakers, the industry, the audience, and all the stakeholders. People would love for the festival to happen in cinemas, if it can happen safely. That’s what we aim for.

“We’re really determined that the in-cinema festival is what we do best; what we what we love and what the audience loves. We want to return to that as soon as possible and as soon as it’s safe to do so. There was really widespread acknowledgement that, of course, we couldn’t go ahead and that to still try to make it happen was something to aspire to. Let’s hope things improve sufficiently for us to be able to do so.”