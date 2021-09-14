Directors Akhim Dev and Simon Nasht’s The Children in the Pictures goes inside the Queensland Police Service’s Argos, a renowned police investigative team that go undercover to rescue children from online sexual abuse.

Produced by Tony Wright, the project also explores how also investigates how Big Tech platforms have become havens for abusers, and how more and more child sexual abuse material is being produced by children themselves, often after being groomed, manipulated or extorted by perpetrators online.

Brisbane, the home of Argos, will host a premiere screening at Dendy Coorparoo September 19, with host Kay McGrath, Dev; and guest speakers Detective Inspector Jon Rouse and Commander Hilda Sirec from the Australian Federal Police-led Australian Centre to Counter Child Exploitation (ACCCE); and Paul Griffiths, head of VIctim identification Unit at Argos taking part in a Q&A after the film. A virtual premiere event will also be streamed for audiences in NSW and VIC.

DNX Media’s The Children in the Pictures will continue to screen both physically and virtually around the country in September and October, before premiering October 24 on SBS, as part of the Australia Uncovered documentary series.