Shelley Birse has taken home the Australian Writers’ Guild’s (AWG) 2020 John Hinde Award for Science Fiction Writing for Stan Original series The Commons.

Birse, the creator of the show, receives $10,000 for the drama which offers a glimpse into a not-too-distant future where climate change and biotechnology raise important ethical questions for humanity.

The annual award, first presented in 2008, is funded by a bequest from the late film critic John Hinde. It was Hinde’s wish that future generations of Australian science-fiction screenwriters be nurtured through industry opportunities.

Highly commended in the produced category were Antony Webb’s AWGIE-nominated short film Carmentis and episode 13 of The Unlisted, written by Mithila Gupta.

David Peterson’s feature script Untethered won in the unproduced category.

The screenplay follows a former refugee on a mission to Mars who must confront her lack of trust in her crew when their ship is damaged and grapple with unlearning the lessons of her deadly voyage with people smugglers 30 years prior.

The judging panel descripted the script as unique in its depiction of the past influencing the future in a realistic and dramatic way, it was praised for its originality, strength of craft and, much relevance to modern Australia.

Paul Jenner’s television pilot Grail and Fabian Lapham and Stephanie Crowe’s children’s animation Cosmic Lighthouse were highly commended.

The three projects will now be inducted onto AWG’s Pathways Showcase, with Peterson receiving up to $5,000 in professional development support to further develop Untethered.

More than 170 entries were received this year, with the judging panel stating: “It was really exciting to see the breadth of creativity and voices, especially within science-fiction; a genre we’ve typically shied away from in Australia.

“Writing sci-fi can be extremely challenging, and we would like to commend all the writers who submitted scripts. As judges, we all hope that these awards will give oxygen to further development and will bring the scripts to the attention of those who will enable them to be made.’

Produced by Playmaker Media, Birse’s The Commons recently sold to Sundance Now for the US and Canada.