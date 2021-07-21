The world is melting but fear not: Amazon’s satirical sketch show The Moth Effect is here to repeatedly flap and bump into humanity until all our problems go away.



Created by Nick Boshier and Jazz Twemlow, the Bunya Entertainment series features some of Australia’s best and funniest performers as they punch up and punch themselves, tackling everything from climate change and reality TV to the military industrial complex and time travel paradoxes.

Stars include Bryan Brown, Vincent D’Onofrio, David Wenham, Jack Thompson, Miranda Otto, Ben Lawson, Peter O’Brien, Kate Box, Zoe Terakes, Miranda Tapsell and Jake Ryan alongside Mark Humphries, Nazeem Hussain, Zoe Coombs Marr, Jonny Brugh, Lucinda Price, Dave Woodhead, Louis Hanson, Steen Raskopoulos, Tim Franklin, Sam Cotton, Christiaan van Vuuren, Sarah Bishop, Sam Campbell, Megan Wilding and Brooke Boney.

The Moth Effect is directed by Craig Anderson and Gracie Otto. Produced by Lauren Elliott and Jordana Johnson, and executive produced by Sophia Zachariou.

Boshier and Twemlow lead a team of contributing writers including Sarah Bishop, Bridie Connell, Mark Humphries, Nazeem Hussain, Natesha Somasundaram, David Woodhead and Meg O’Connell and Ramsay David Nuthall.

The Moth Effect launches July 30 on Amazon Prime Video.