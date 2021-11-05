Josiah Allen and Indianna Bell’s thriller short The Recordist leads the nominations for the 23rd South Australian Screen Awards, featuring in seven categories.
Alies Sluiter ’s MYTH – The Go-Between and Kiara Milera and Charlotte Rose’s Waiyirri were also well represented in the field of 82 nominees announced yesterday, each securing five nods.
To be held in-person at Mercury CX next month, the awards celebrate South Australian key creatives and crews across short films, music videos, web series, and games with total prizes valued at more than $30,000.
Winners will be presented across 24 categories, including drama, comedy, documentary, animation, web series, games, music video, acting, hair and makeup, design, sound, music, editing, cinematography, writing, directing, and producing.
Mercury CX CEO Karena Slaninka said that for the nominees and winners, the recognition provided a stepping stone for which to build their careers.
“Getting a SASA means something,” she said.
“In each case, they have been nominated by industry professionals with national and international accolades who have judged and recognised the skills and talents on display,” she said.
New to the lineup this year is the First Nations Talent Award, sponsored by the South Australian Film Corporation.
There is also the City of Adelaide Mercury Award, which gives recognition to an individual for their contribution to the screen industry and will be announced on the night.
Additional major awards to be announced on the night include the Grand Jury Prize awarded by South Australian Film Corporation, the Carclew Young Filmmaker Award, and the Emerging Producer award.
A Gala Awards Ceremony will be held at Mercury Cinema on December 3.
FIRST NATIONS TALENT AWARD
Sponsored by South Australian Film Corporation
NOMINEES
Natasha Wanganeen – Actor, Djaambi
Edoardo Crismani – Director, The Panther Within
Lilla Berry – Producer, Deadly Family Portraits: Sansbury Sisters
Dylan Coleman & Staurme Glastonbury – Writers, Secret Pretty Things
CARCLEW YOUNG FILMMAKER AWARD
NOMINEES
Nicholas Frayne (cinematographer)
Xiaohua (Alice) Yang (documentary filmmaker)
Jai Ruciak (editor)
GENRE CATEGORIES
BEST DRAMA
No Running
Producers: Ashley Webber, Peter Ninos
Director: Peter Ninos
Writer: Ashley Webber
The Recordist
Producers: Ashleigh Knott & Indianna Bell
Directors: Indianna Bell & Josiah Allen
Writer: Indianna Bell
MYTH – The Go-Between
Producer: William Littleton
Writer/Director: Alies Sluiter
If I Quit Now
Producer: Sam McSweeney
Writer/Director: Luke Wissell
BEST COMEDY
Let’s Make A Baby
Producers: Robert Crowther & Tom Chalmers
Director: Robert Crowther
Writer: Roy Hampton
Dirty Dishes
Producers/Directors: Amy Goddard, James Roper & Manuel Ashman
Writer: Manuel Ashman
Happy Anniversary
Producer: Lisa Bishop
Writer/Director: Gareth Wilkes
Nature Therapy
Producer: Brendan Godfrey
Writer/Director: James Adams
BEST DOCUMENTARY
Deadly Family Portraits: Sansbury Sisters
Producer: Lilla Berry
Director: Pearl Berry
My Ba
Producer/Director: Xiaohua (Alice) Yang
Last Meal
Producers: Danielle Tinker, Marcus McKenzie & Daniel Principe
Directors: Marcus McKenzie & Daniel Principe
BEST ANIMATION
The Better Angels
Producer: Richard Chataway
Writer/Director: Michael Cusack
Cacklin’ Jack Betrayed Us
Producer/Director: Sam McKenzie
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
Forgetting Me | Dead Astronauts
Producer/Director: Michael Williamson
Went to Sleep Real | JJ
Producer/Director: Michael Williamson
alt. | Devil’s Cut
Producers: Ashley Pollard & Benjamin Powell
Director: Ashley Pollard
Relentless | Audio Reign
Producer/Director: Eva Grzelak
BEST WEB SERIES
Dead Centre
Producer: Kurt Roberts
Writer/Director: Benno Thiel
Cookingjust4me, my taste, no waste
Producers: Carolyn Corkindale & Caroline Rowe
Director: Caroline Rowe
Love, Guns & Level Ups
Producer: Jodie Kirkbride
Directors: Andrew Shanks & Nicholas Cleary
Writers: Andrew Shanks, Nicholas Cleary & Daniel Vink
You Are Not Alone
Producers: Lauren Hillman & Caroline Winter
Director: Lyndal Redman
BEST STUDENT PRODUCTION
The Art of Autism
Producer/Writer/Director: Isaac Doman
Punchin’ Out!
Producer: Kirrily Snape
Writer/Director: Tasman Colquist
My Ba
Producer/Director: Xiaohua (Alice) Yang
BEST GAME
Mighty Kingdom – DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse
Brewed Engagement Extended Reality Labs – Henosis
Joy Everafter Stories – Frog’s Princess Ch 1&2
Mighty Kingdom – Ava’s Manor
CRAFT CATEGORIES
BEST SCREENPLAY
Tom Cornwall – Stop 63
Kate Bonney – Waiyirri
Alexander Lloyd & Nicholas Muecke – Glasshouse
Jonathon Vozzo – Séyoncè
Gareth Wilkes – Happy Anniversary
BEST DIRECTING
Alies Sluiter – MYTH – The Go Between
Michael Cusack – The Better Angels
Joel Brown – Djaambi
Indianna Bell & Josiah Allen – The Recordist
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Nicholas Frayne – Which Made This Place Home
Nicholas Frayne – The Things We Leave Behind
Richard Chataway ACS – The Better Angels
Michael Tessari – Treasure
Riley Scott – Possum
BEST EDITING
David Scarborough – Secret Pretty Things
Josiah Allen – The Recordist
Tania Nehme – MYTH – The Go Between
Gareth Wilkes – Happy Anniversary
Xiaohua (Alice) Yang – My Ba
BEST PERFORMANCE
Alexander Lloyd – Glasshouse
Brendan Rock – The Recordist
David Daradan – Lead Locked
Alex Devenney – Treasure
BEST PERFORMANCE
Kate Bonney – Lead Locked
Natasha Wanganeen – Waiyirri
Natasha Wanganeen – Djaambi
Kavitha Anandasivam – Possum
Jordan Cowan – The Recordist
BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN
Brendan Homan & Natalie Homan – Last Meal
Eliza Stafford – Waiyirri
Maddie Grammatopoulos – Which Made This Place Home
Emily Brockbank – Love, Guns & Level Ups
BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP
Eliza Stafford – Lead Locked
Bec Troisi – MYTH – The Go Between
Hannah Pedley – Waiyirri
BEST COSTUME
Hannah Sitters – Secret Pretty Things
Ailsa Paterson – MYTH – The Go Between
Gigi D’Angelo – Love, Guns & Level Ups
BEST SOUND DESIGN
Indianna Bell – The Recordist
Allison Chhorn – Blind Body
Victor Ivchenko – Waiyirri
Justin Astbury – The Better Angels
BEST SCORE
Jack Davis – The Recordist
Hamish Keen & Alex Olijnyk – Circular
Christopher Larkin- Last Meal
Logan Watt – Everything All At Once