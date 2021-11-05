Josiah Allen and Indianna Bell’s thriller short The Recordist leads the nominations for the 23rd South Australian Screen Awards, featuring in seven categories.

Alies Sluiter ’s MYTH – The Go-Between and Kiara Milera and Charlotte Rose’s Waiyirri were also well represented in the field of 82 nominees announced yesterday, each securing five nods.

To be held in-person at Mercury CX next month, the awards celebrate South Australian key creatives and crews across short films, music videos, web series, and games with total prizes valued at more than $30,000.

Winners will be presented across 24 categories, including drama, comedy, documentary, animation, web series, games, music video, acting, hair and makeup, design, sound, music, editing, cinematography, writing, directing, and producing.

Mercury CX CEO Karena Slaninka said that for the nominees and winners, the recognition provided a stepping stone for which to build their careers.

“Getting a SASA means something,” she said.

“In each case, they have been nominated by industry professionals with national and international accolades who have judged and recognised the skills and talents on display,” she said.

New to the lineup this year is the First Nations Talent Award, sponsored by the South Australian Film Corporation.

There is also the City of Adelaide Mercury Award, which gives recognition to an individual for their contribution to the screen industry and will be announced on the night.

Additional major awards to be announced on the night include the Grand Jury Prize awarded by South Australian Film Corporation, the Carclew Young Filmmaker Award, and the Emerging Producer award.

A Gala Awards Ceremony will be held at Mercury Cinema on December 3.

FIRST NATIONS TALENT AWARD

Sponsored by South Australian Film Corporation

NOMINEES

Natasha Wanganeen – Actor, Djaambi

Edoardo Crismani – Director, The Panther Within

Lilla Berry – Producer, Deadly Family Portraits: Sansbury Sisters

Dylan Coleman & Staurme Glastonbury – Writers, Secret Pretty Things

CARCLEW YOUNG FILMMAKER AWARD

NOMINEES

Nicholas Frayne (cinematographer)

Xiaohua (Alice) Yang (documentary filmmaker)

Jai Ruciak (editor)

GENRE CATEGORIES



BEST DRAMA

No Running

Producers: Ashley Webber, Peter Ninos

Director: Peter Ninos

Writer: Ashley Webber

The Recordist

Producers: Ashleigh Knott & Indianna Bell

Directors: Indianna Bell & Josiah Allen

Writer: Indianna Bell

MYTH – The Go-Between

Producer: William Littleton

Writer/Director: Alies Sluiter



If I Quit Now

Producer: Sam McSweeney

Writer/Director: Luke Wissell

BEST COMEDY



Let’s Make A Baby

Producers: Robert Crowther & Tom Chalmers

Director: Robert Crowther

Writer: Roy Hampton

Dirty Dishes

Producers/Directors: Amy Goddard, James Roper & Manuel Ashman

Writer: Manuel Ashman

Happy Anniversary

Producer: Lisa Bishop

Writer/Director: Gareth Wilkes

Nature Therapy

Producer: Brendan Godfrey

Writer/Director: James Adams



BEST DOCUMENTARY



Deadly Family Portraits: Sansbury Sisters

Producer: Lilla Berry

Director: Pearl Berry



My Ba

Producer/Director: Xiaohua (Alice) Yang



Last Meal

Producers: Danielle Tinker, Marcus McKenzie & Daniel Principe

Directors: Marcus McKenzie & Daniel Principe

BEST ANIMATION

The Better Angels

Producer: Richard Chataway

Writer/Director: Michael Cusack

Cacklin’ Jack Betrayed Us

Producer/Director: Sam McKenzie

BEST MUSIC VIDEO



Forgetting Me | Dead Astronauts

Producer/Director: Michael Williamson

Went to Sleep Real | JJ

Producer/Director: Michael Williamson

alt. | Devil’s Cut

Producers: Ashley Pollard & Benjamin Powell

Director: Ashley Pollard



Relentless | Audio Reign

Producer/Director: Eva Grzelak



BEST WEB SERIES

Dead Centre

Producer: Kurt Roberts

Writer/Director: Benno Thiel

Cookingjust4me, my taste, no waste

Producers: Carolyn Corkindale & Caroline Rowe

Director: Caroline Rowe

Love, Guns & Level Ups

Producer: Jodie Kirkbride

Directors: Andrew Shanks & Nicholas Cleary

Writers: Andrew Shanks, Nicholas Cleary & Daniel Vink

You Are Not Alone

Producers: Lauren Hillman & Caroline Winter

Director: Lyndal Redman

BEST STUDENT PRODUCTION

The Art of Autism

Producer/Writer/Director: Isaac Doman

Punchin’ Out!

Producer: Kirrily Snape

Writer/Director: Tasman Colquist

My Ba

Producer/Director: Xiaohua (Alice) Yang



BEST GAME

Mighty Kingdom – DreamWorks Gabby’s Dollhouse

Brewed Engagement Extended Reality Labs – Henosis

Joy Everafter Stories – Frog’s Princess Ch 1&2

Mighty Kingdom – Ava’s Manor

CRAFT CATEGORIES



BEST SCREENPLAY



Tom Cornwall – Stop 63

Kate Bonney – Waiyirri

Alexander Lloyd & Nicholas Muecke – Glasshouse

Jonathon Vozzo – Séyoncè

Gareth Wilkes – Happy Anniversary



BEST DIRECTING



Alies Sluiter – MYTH – The Go Between

Michael Cusack – The Better Angels

Joel Brown – Djaambi

Indianna Bell & Josiah Allen – The Recordist



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY



Nicholas Frayne – Which Made This Place Home

Nicholas Frayne – The Things We Leave Behind

Richard Chataway ACS – The Better Angels

Michael Tessari – Treasure

Riley Scott – Possum



BEST EDITING

David Scarborough – Secret Pretty Things

Josiah Allen – The Recordist

Tania Nehme – MYTH – The Go Between

Gareth Wilkes – Happy Anniversary

Xiaohua (Alice) Yang – My Ba



BEST PERFORMANCE



Alexander Lloyd – Glasshouse

Brendan Rock – The Recordist

David Daradan – Lead Locked

Alex Devenney – Treasure



BEST PERFORMANCE



Kate Bonney – Lead Locked

Natasha Wanganeen – Waiyirri

Natasha Wanganeen – Djaambi

Kavitha Anandasivam – Possum

Jordan Cowan – The Recordist



BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Brendan Homan & Natalie Homan – Last Meal

Eliza Stafford – Waiyirri

Maddie Grammatopoulos – Which Made This Place Home

Emily Brockbank – Love, Guns & Level Ups



BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Eliza Stafford – Lead Locked

Bec Troisi – MYTH – The Go Between

Hannah Pedley – Waiyirri



BEST COSTUME



Hannah Sitters – Secret Pretty Things

Ailsa Paterson – MYTH – The Go Between

Gigi D’Angelo – Love, Guns & Level Ups



BEST SOUND DESIGN



Indianna Bell – The Recordist

Allison Chhorn – Blind Body

Victor Ivchenko – Waiyirri

Justin Astbury – The Better Angels



BEST SCORE



Jack Davis – The Recordist

Hamish Keen & Alex Olijnyk – Circular

Christopher Larkin- Last Meal

Logan Watt – Everything All At Once