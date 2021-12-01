Stan Original The Tourist, starring Jamie Dornan, Danielle Macdonald, Shalom Brune-Franklin and Damon Herriman, will premiere January 2.

The six-part mystery-thriller is created and written by Harry and Jack Williams of Two Brothers Pictures, producers of Fleabag whose credits also include Baptiste, The Missing and Lair.

Dornan (Belfast, The Fall) stars as a British man (‘The Man’) who finds himself in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback, pursued by a vast tank truck trying to drive him off the road. An epic cat and mouse chase unfolds and The Man later wakes in hospital, hurt, but somehow alive – except he has no idea who he is. With merciless figures from his past pursuing him, The Man’s search for answers propels him through the vast and unforgiving outback.

Also starring are Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (Trapped, The Missing) and Alex Dimitriades (The End, The Cry) and Damon Herriman (Mindhunter, Justified).

The Williams brothers executive produce with Christopher Aird, Cailah Scobie and Amanda Duthie for Stan, and Tommy Buffin for the BBC.

Lisa Scott is the producer and the series is directed by Chris Sweeney and Daniel Nettheim. Sweeney is also an EP.

The Tourist is produced for the BBC, in association with Highview Productions, All3Media International, the South Australian Film Corporation, HBO Max, Stan and ZDF.

The Tourist was commissioned for the BBC by Piers Wenger, director of BBC Drama and Charlotte Moore, BBC chief content officer.

International sales are handled by All3Media International.