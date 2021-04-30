Aquarius Films’ Sydney-set heist caper The Unusual Suspects will premiere June 3 at 8:30pm on SBS and SBS On Demand, with all episodes available to stream at the same time of the premiere.

When a $16 million necklace is taken from a self-made businesswoman’s home, the ensuing police investigation exposes cracks in Eastern Sydney’s sparkling façade. With the stakes higher than ever, can the masterminds stop themselves from turning on each other, or will they discover a friendship worth more than diamonds?

Aina Dumlao, Miranda Otto and Michelle Vergara Moore headline the ensemble cast, alongside Peter O’Brien, Toby Leonard Moore, Matt Day, Lena Cruz, Susana Downes, Ari Boyland, Heather Mitchell, James Lugton, Renee Lim, Susie Porter, Sandy Gore, Megan Smart and Andrea Demetriades. Miguel Castro, Darcey O’Brien, Emma Cleland, Liam Cleland, Blake Santos, Avery Santos and Danielle David will also appear in their first major television roles.

The series is produced by Angie Fielder and Polly Staniford, with Vonne Patiag as associate producer. Written by series creator Jessica Redenbach, Roger Monk and co-writer Patiag, with Margarett Cortez as script consultant.

Directors include the Emmy Award-winning Natalie Bailey and Melvin Montalban. Screen Australia, Screen NSW and Cutting Edge contributed to the finance, together with international distributor About Premium Content.

To mark the launch, SBS will be celebrating across its platforms with a curated collection of content across the network celebrating both women and Filipino culture.