The second season of Total Control will launch on the ABC November 7.

In the first season, political newcomer Alex Irving (Deborah Mailman) engineered a coup against Rachel Anderson (Rachel Griffiths), the Prime Minister who appointed her to the Senate.

In season two, both Alex and Rachel find themselves treading different political paths. After being dumped by her own party, Rachel relies on strategist Nick Pearce (Alex Dimitriades) to guide her political ambitions, while Alex finds herself surrounded by a new team, led by her brother Charlie (Rob Collins). But politics can be a nasty business. Will Alex’s determination and the tenacity of her grass-roots driven team be enough? Can she survive a system determined to shake everything she values? And can these political adversaries become political allies?

Reprising their roles in the Blackfella Films series are Rob Collins, Wes Patten, Anthony Hayes, William McInnes, Huw Higginson and Lisa Flanagan, joined in by comedian Steph Tisdell in her first dramatic role, Wayne Blair (who also directs all six eps); Rob Carlton, Dimitriades, Daniela Farinacci, Colin Friels, Harry Greenwood, Benedict Hardie, Brenna Harding, Anita Hegh and Vico Thai.

Writers for the second season include Stuart Page, Larissa Behrendt, Angela Betzien, Pip Karmel and Nakkiah Lui. Darren Dale produces, with associate producer Erin Bretherton and executive producers Rachel Griffiths and Page. Kelrick Martin and Sally Riley are the EP for the ABC.

All3Media International distributes internationally.