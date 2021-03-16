A group of animation and visual effects trainees will get the opportunity to fast-track their careers after being selected for the Screen NSW Animation and VFX Trainee Placement Pilot Program.

Delivered in conjunction with Animal Logic and Cutting Edge, the new $100,000 initiative sees five trainees recipients undertake a six-month placement in a creative or technical field with one of the two companies.

The placement is designed to real working experience in film, television, and interactive projects, with trainees to be considered by their host organisation for permanent positions upon completion of the program.

The recipients are: Lauren Bartie (Animal Logic), Robbie Beresford (Animal Logic), Charles Hart (Cutting Edge), Vella Tudor-Brown (Animal Logic), and Nina Rokhatova (Animal Logic).

Screen NSW head Grainne Brunsdon said the program would support the homegrown talent pool in the creative and technical area of digital production while ensuring the NSW industry maintained its competitive edge worldwide.

“Screen NSW is thrilled to team-up with some of the best players in animation and VFX to create strong career pathways for emerging local talent who will learn from leaders in their field, and develop the skills needed to meet the global demand for NSW’s digital knowhow.

“We know these five talented trainees will go from strength to strength as they embark on a highly-skilled and exciting career in the NSW film industry, and I can’t wait to see their names on the end credits of a NSW-made film in the future.”

Marcus Bolton and Charles Hart.

Animal Logic’s group chief operating officer, Sharon Taylor, thanked the NSW Government for supporting the development of talent and growth of the Animation industry in the state.

“These talented trainees will be immersed in all aspects of our animation studio, creating endless opportunities for them to develop their skillset alongside our world-class team of filmmakers.”

Her sentiments were shared by Cutting Edge head of features and television Marcus Bolton, who said the company was “honoured” to partner with Screen NSW on the pilot scheme.

“We always welcome any support for our amazing industry,” he said.

“Charles was selected as part of the VFX Trainee Placement Program to assist with current and upcoming projects on the floor and has hit the ground running, learning the ins and outs of production.

“This scheme has provided us with an amazing applicant that has already had time within the industry but wanted to broaden his scope of skills.

“This made him the perfect fit for us at Cutting Edge.”