Directed by Gracie Otto (The Last Impresario) and produced by Cody Greenwood, Under the Volcano charts the rise and fall of AIR Studios Montserrat, the recording studio at the centre of the pop universe in the 1980s. Built by Beatles’ producer Sir George Martin in 1979, AIR Studios Montserrat was a custom-built, state-of-the-art recording facility tucked away on a Caribbean paradise.

In the shadow of an active volcano, the studio not only attracted the biggest musical talent on the planet but was the birthplace of mega-hits such as Money for Nothing and Every Breath You Take.

Universal will release the documentary, which premiered at SXSW, digitally September 1.