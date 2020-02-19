US and multiple other sales for ‘The Secrets She Keeps’

Jessica de Gouw and Laura Carmichael in ‘The Secrets She Keeps.’

AMC Networks’ US streaming service Sundance Now has bought Lingo Pictures’ The Secrets She Keeps, the psychological thriller starring Laura Carmichael, Jessica de Gouw, Michael Dorman and Ryan Corr.

That follows the BBC’s acquisition of the six-part series adapted by Sarah Walker and Jono Gavin from the Michael Robotham novel.

In other deals negotiated by DCD Rights, the show has been sold to France, New Zealand, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Russia, CIS, the Baltics and Israel, with further sales to be announced.

Network 10 commissioned the series produced by Lingo Pictures’ Helen Bowden and Paul Watters, co-funded by Screen Australia and Screen NSW. Catherine Millar directed four episodes and Jennifer Leacey helmed two.

Loosely based on true events, the plot follows two heavily pregnant women who have a chance encounter in a Sydney supermarket. De Gouw is Meghan, a glamorous online ‘influencer’ who is married to ambitious television sports reporter Jack (Dorman).

Carmichael is Agatha, a battler who works as a shelf stacker in a supermarket; Hayden (Michael Sheasby), the father of her child, is a sailor and doesn’t know she is pregnant.

Both women have secrets which emerge after their worlds collide in one shocking act. Ryan Corr is Jack’s best friend Simon.

Hailing the deals, Bowden said: “Sundance Now has some of the best curated content in the US so we are thrilled that North American audiences will soon be able to watch the series on such a respected platform. This is a universal story so I’m delighted that it will screen in the US as well as in the UK, France, Australia and other major territories.”

Screen Australia CEO Graeme Mason added: “For The Secret She Keeps to sell so well before the series has aired is a real coup for Lingo Pictures. The script adapted from Michael Robotham’s best-selling novel is gripping and universally appealing.”

