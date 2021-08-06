Actor Reg Gorman, best known for his roles on Neighbours and The Sullivans, has died aged 89 following a battle with cancer.

His wife Judith Roberts confirmed his passing on Thursday in a social media post, describing a “great farewell” at Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital, where Gorman was surrounded by family and was also able to skype overseas and interstate to say goodbye.

Born in Sydney, Gorman began his television career with appearances on a slew of Australian series in the 1960s, before landing his first recurring star role as Darby Finnegan in 13 episodes of the ATN series Mrs. Finnegan in 1970 and 71.

After further appearances across both film and television, including Homicide and Matlock Police, he was cast as Jack Fletcher in The Sullivans, a role he would remain in for all 1114 half-hour episodes of the series from 1976–83.

Stints on Prisoner and The Henderson Kids would follow, with Gorman also appearing in Neighbours, first as Wally Walters in 1985 and then as Jock Finch in 1999.

His later credits include The Wayne Manifesto, Blue Heelers, Something in the Air, Fergus McPhail, and Problems.

Gorman was father to Kate, Karl, and Charmaine Gorman, and grandfather to Olivia Deeble.

Kate Gorman also appeared on Neighbours, while Deeble has acted in Home and Away.