WA Government puts further $16 million towards regional film fund

Screenwest CEO Willie Rowe said: “The evolution of the Western Australian Screen Fund will provide the WA screen industry with stability at this time and a fantastic opportunity to grow and develop into the future. We also acknowledge and appreciate the Western Australian State Government’s additional measures to support the arts and cultural industries in Western Australia. This is a vital sector within the state, which delivers significant economic and community benefit.”
WA Culture and Arts Minster David Templeman said: “You only have to look at how many productions we’ve been involved with in recent years – such as Rams, Breath, H is for Happiness, Dirt Music, Mystery Road and Aussie Gold Hunters – to realise just how vibrant our film and TV industry is.
“These productions not only show off our state and act as a drawcard for visitors, but they also show the depth of talent that is available here in WA in the ranks of our creative industries.”