When the gates of Wentworth Correctional Centre open on the final season, three weeks have passed since the shivving of Allie (Kate Jenkinson). With Allie’s attacker still at large, no one, least of all the H1 family, realise that they have a terrorist and would-be murderer, Judy Bryant (Vivienne Awosoga), in their midst.

Wentworth The Final Sentence, produced by Fremantle Australia, will make its worldwide premiere on Tuesday August 24 at 8.30pm on Foxtel’s FOX SHOWCASE.