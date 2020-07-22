Weta Digital, Streamliner and Avalon Studios launch LED-stage virtual production service

Weta Digital, Streamliner and Avalon Studios have partnered in a new LED-stage virtual production service, to be based in Wellington.

The service is designed capitalise upon the recent growth in real-time visual effects capabilities, along with the current health and safety benefits of working in New Zealand.

The workflow features configurable LED panels that are able to display imagery beyond 8K as a way to augment practical sets and replace green screen shots for backgrounds and exteriors. It also lends itself to combining footage from multiple stages, allowing for smaller crew sizes. The service is flexible, and able to be built to scale for any size project.

“Adding LED stage capabilities to Wellington’s Avalon Studios adds yet another compelling reason for productions to consider shooting in New Zealand,” said Weta Digital executive producer David Conley.

“LED stages are the latest technique to take advantage of game engine technology to provide virtual production workflows that can greatly expand what is possible on set. Being able to shoot final VFX imagery at the same time as principle photography adds another level of creative control for producers and filmmakers.”

Avalon Studios CEO Gary Watkins said: “We’re all focused on providing the safest work environment possible as productions look to ramp back up.

“This new setup allows producers to think very strategically about what they shoot and limit the number of actors and onset crew required – changing post-production requirements. Avalon has four main stages of varying sizes and dedicated spaces to house additional departments, making it a perfect hub for local and international productions.”

Streamliner general manager Richard Manu adds: “Our crew combines decades of live event experience with an in-depth knowledge of high-end video systems and we’re well adept working on high profile, time critical projects. Although we were early adopters in LED screen technology, having that alone just isn’t enough. We have the established infrastructure to make this a plug and play pipeline rather than a science experiment. Our investment in several LED screen types; large format laser projection and world leading media server platforms will give productions confidence we have it all covered.”

