IF has 10 double passes to give away to feature documentary Girl’s Can’t Surf, courtesy of Madman Entertainment.

Directed by Christopher Nelius, the film follows a group of rebellious female surfers in the 1980s who took on the male-dominated professional surfing world in a fight for inclusion, recognition and equality.

It features surfing greats Jodie Cooper, Frieda Zamba, Pauline Menczer, Lisa Andersen, Pam Burridge, Wendy Botha, Layne Beachley and more.

Girl’s Can’t Surf is in cinemas March 11.

To go into the pool to win, email jkeast@if.com.au with your name and postal address. Winners will be selected from a random draw, closing March 5.