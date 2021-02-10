IF has five double passes to give away to Sally Ingleton’s documentary Wild Things, courtesy of Potential Films.

Wild Things spends a year on the frontline with environmental activists hell-bent on saving their futures from the ravages of climate change.

Armed only with mobile phones, this growing army of eco-warriors are mobilising against forces more powerful than themselves and saying, enough.

Surprisingly the methods of old still have currency when a groundswell of school kids, inspired by the actions of 16-year old Swedish student Greta Thunberg, say ‘change is coming’ and call a national strike demanding action against global warming.

To go into the pool to win, email jkeast@if.com.au with your name and postal address. Winners will be selected from a random draw.

Wild Things is in cinemas now. See where it is screening in your state here.