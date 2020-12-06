Yeesum Lo is set to join ViacomCBS’s Network 10 in the newly-created role of head of development.

Reporting directly to head of programming Daniel Monaghan, Lo will be responsible for identifying and developing local content across all channels and platforms in conjunction with the wider Network 10 team.

Lo joins 10 ViacomCBS from Endemol Shine Australia, where she was director of digital, working across key global formats with a focus on creative content and commercial strategy. Prior to that, Lo worked in LA as manager of business development for Endemol Shine Group, and for NBCUniversal in New York.

Monaghan said: “As we continue to lead the way in showcasing the most talked about shows on Australian television, it is equally important to keep a firm focus on developing new and creative home-grown content that will engage and delight our audiences.

“Yeesum’s extensive experience in content both here and overseas, as well as her incredible passion for this industry, makes her an invaluable new member of our programming team.”

On her appointment, Lo said: “I am thrilled to be joining the 10 ViacomCBS content team after working closely with Network 10 for so many years.

“This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to build on 10’s strong slate of diverse and joyful Australian stories and discover new must-watch content that will strategically appeal to vital viewers across all screens.”